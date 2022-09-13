2-Time Intercontinental Champion tipped as a believable candidate to end Roman Reigns' WWE title run (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has stated that Cody Rhodes is the most believable superstar on the current WWE roster who can take Roman Reigns down from his perch.

The former WWE writer briefly spoke about Roman's historic championship reign in this week's Legion of RAW and tipped Rhodes as the potential man to end the Tribal Chief's historic run. Russo highlighted Rhodes' character traits and noted that The American Nightmare was the ideal babyface to challenge the undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Rhodes is known to be a resilient performer in the squared circle and can frustrate Reigns by tiring out the champion in a potentially long match. Vince Russo feels that Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes can script a compelling in-ring story, culminating in a win for the former AEW star.

Here's what Russo had to say about the exciting creative possibilities on Sportskeeda's post-RAW show:

"Cody is believable enough to beat Roman, if it's the old, you know, Muhammad Ali, rope-a-dope. If it's that thing where he can't, Roman can't put him away. That's kind of who Cody Rhodes is," highlighted Russo. "You know he is the bloody mess. He is fighting from underneath; you just can't put him away. And then, all of a sudden, you start seeing Reigns run out of gas because that's the story you tell, bro."

Roman Reigns has come out on top in every title defense during his two-year long reign, thanks to his fellow Bloodline members. However, Cody Rhodes could be booked to have Roman Reigns' number as he is one of the few wrestlers who can push the Samoan to a level he isn't accustomed to yet.

Russo further added:

"You can even start getting into the length of Roman's matches. And you know, you can tell that story and make it believable, where Reigns just ran out of gas, and he threw the kitchen sink at the guy and could not put him away."

When will Cody Rhodes return to WWE?

The former Intercontinental Champion has been sidelined due to an injury since he defeated Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell following a heroic performance.

While there is no particular date set for his return, the 37-year-old superstar is experiencing a positive rehabilitation process, and rumors state he could recover just in time for next year's Royal Rumble. Cody is unsurprisingly one of the favorites to return and win the Rumble, which would guarantee him a main event spot at WrestleMania 39.

However, with WWE leaning towards a different WrestleMania plan for Roman Reigns, there is uncertainty over how Rhodes will be presented upon his comeback.

Should Cody Rhodes be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns? Share your views in the comments section below.

