Sheamus claims he was put in the Elimination Chamber because WWE knew he could beat McIntyre one-on-one

Sheamus claims that WWE only put him into the Elimination Chamber match because the company knew that he could beat Drew McIntyre in a singles match. The Celtic Warrior earned a victory over a fatigued McIntyre on the last episode of RAW before Elimination Chamber.

The Celtic Warrior shared a post via Twitter, and he expressed his frustrations towards the top brass in WWE. He hinted that the company was trying to protect its champion.

Though he was the last entrant into the RAW Elimination Chamber match, Sheamus was unable to wrest the WWE Championship away from Drew McIntyre. Tthe former three-time WWE Champion could not take advantage of the multi-man stipulation. Sheamus was eliminated by AJ Styles in the Elimination Chamber Match, and he briefly discussed his woes on social media.

Sheamus was a favorite to win the Elimination Chamber Match. Considering how dominant he had been over the past couple of weeks, many fans expected Sheamus to complete a shocking victory to become a four-time WWE Champion. Clearly, WWE has something else in mind for The Celtic Warrior.

Will Sheamus get a rematch with Drew McIntyre?

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre still have some issues to iron out

Sheamus was not the only loser in tonight's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Following his superb performance in the match, Drew McIntyre surprisingly lost his WWE Championship to The Miz. The A-Lister cashed in his Money In The Bank contract after the bout to win the title.

Drew McIntyre was attacked by Bobby Lashley, and the The Miz capitalized. He pinned McIntyre to win the gold. Clearly, The Hurt Business and The Miz have come to some sort of agreement. The King of Claymore Country will definitely aim to win back his title. Likewise, Sheamus has a strong case to challenge for the gold, as he seemingly had McIntyre beat during the match.

Do you think Sheamus and Drew McIntyre will resume their feud on this week's episode RAW? What does the future hold for The Celtic Warrior? Sound off in the comments below.