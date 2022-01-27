"I’m going in to win it" - Sheamus on making history at the 2022 Royal Rumble

Could Sheamus win his second Royal Rumble ten years after the last one?

The Irish superstar won the 2012 Rumble by last eliminating Chris Jericho. He would go on to defeat Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 28 for the World Heavyweight Championship. Remarkably, the match only lasted 18 seconds.

The former WWE Champion recently sat down with Scott Fishman of TV Insider before this weekend's Royal Rumble premium live event to discuss the historical event. When asked about the upcoming Rumble on Saturday night, The Celtic Warrior made it clear that he's coming to St. Louis to win the whole thing.

"I’m going in to win it. There is no doubt about that," Sheamus revealed. "It has been 10 years. I only realized a couple of weeks ago it was the same city, the same day. All the stars are aligned. I think right now I’m better than I was in 2012 in in-ring ability. I’m looking forward to seeing who I’m gonna throw over the top rope and how far."

Sheamus reflects on winning his first Royal Rumble 10 years ago

Sheamus's victory at the 2012 Royal Rumble is one of the greatest achievements of his career. During this interview, he revealed that he had a very stressful day going into that match.

"I was going into the biggest moment in my career, and I woke up with a stye in my eye," Sheamus revealed. "It was the most stressful thing ever. It threw me off for most of the day. (...) I’ve won multiple championships, but not many people can say they won the Royal Rumble. To me, in the grand scheme of things, becoming a Royal Rumble winner is the hardest thing to do."

