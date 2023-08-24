Sheamus' message to Randy Orton injects a sense of nostalgia into WWE Fans: "Hopefully one day the medics clear him"

WWE fans recently felt nostalgic when they saw Sheamus' message to Randy Orton on Twitter.

The Celtic Warrior and The Viper have a long history of matches against each other in WWE. Both the superstars have managed to take several wins over the other and have won championships against each other as well. They have faced each other in singles, fatal four-way, and even in Elimination Chamber bouts.

A video of Sheamus brogue-kicking Randy Orton during the six-man elimination match recently surfaced again. The star was quick to notice it and replied to the post. The Celtic Warrior expressed his love for The Viper.

You can check out the tweet below:

Comments started pouring in as soon as the fans took notice of his reply. One fan hoped that the medics would clear Orton, who has been out injured since last year.

A fan reminisced about the days of their epic rivalry.

One fan wrote that everybody loves Orton.

One fan had a hilarious take on it. They pointed out how he knocked out his opponent whom he "loves" and asked what Sheamus does to people he hates.

Another fan said that they clearly remember the Elimination Chamber moment and were left shocked when they saw it for the first time.

Another fan expressed their love for Randy Orton and said that they wish he would come back soon to wrestle again but don't want him to rush his recovery either.

WWE legend Kurt Angle recently talked about Randy Orton's training for his return

Recently on an episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the legend talked about his relationship with Randy Orton. He said that they have been really good friends and also said that The Viper is currently working really hard to make his much-awaited return to WWE.

"We were hanging out, we were traveling together when Randy started and we kind of kept in touch, even though he was on RAW and I was on SmackDown. Randy has always been a good friend of mine, he's still my friend to this day and he's one of the very few wrestlers that I actually still keep in touch with. We're definitely due [to hang out]... Randy has been out with injury, but even though he has time off right now, he's training his butt off and he's still rehabbing and everything."

Fans want the former WWE Champion to return and possibly have a moment with Sheamus again or even a match against Edge or John Cena. Let's see what the company has planned.

Would you want to see Sheamus and Randy Orton go head-to-head again in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

