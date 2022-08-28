Multiple time WWE Champion mocks Drew McIntyre's recent injury

Former WWE Champion Sheamus mocked Drew McIntyre's recent injury from SmackDown.

Sheamus has been a part of WWE for over a decade where he captured the WWE and United States Championship on multiple occasions. Along with this, he was part of one of the most renowned tag teams of our era known as The Bar. He recently punched his ticket to face The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship.

Last night, The Scottish Psychopath felt the full force of The Bloodline when he faced Sami Zayn. After defeating Zayn, McIntyre was brutally attacked by the stable to end the show. He later uploaded a picture showcasing the scars he received. Sheamus went on Twitter to mock his injuries:

"‘tis but a scratch"

Both Superstars have championship matches in one of the biggest shows in the UK. It will be interesting to see which superstars walk out of the show with the gold.

Drew McIntyre shared an image of his body after The Bloodline's attack

The Tribal Chief has been the most dominant force in the company. Roman Reigns has brutally defeated over a dozen superstars to keep the Universal Championship. In his last encounter with Brock Lesnar, it took the entire stable to keep The Beast Incarnate down for the 10 count.

Drew McIntyre, who is set to face Roman Reigns at Clash at The Castle, was brutally assusalyed by The Bloodline on SmackDown. After defeating Sami Zayn, the group took turns to attack The Scottish Warrior.

After the show, McIntyre shared an image of his body after the attack:

"…I’m still breathing #WWECastle"

Several Superstars commented on McIntyre's condition after the show. It will be interesting to see if The Chosen One finally dethrones The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the UK.

Do you think Drew McIntyre will defeat Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comment section.

