"It's no secret" - Sheamus promises "first ever" unique championship achievement at Clash at the Castle

Former WWE Champion Sheamus recently claimed that he will be the "first-ever" Ultimate Grand Slam Champion following Clash at the Castle.

Sheamus has been aligned with Ridge Holland, and Butch in a trio called The Brawling Brutes. He recently won a five-way number one contenders match on SmackDown, which earned him the right to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at Clash at the Castle. The IC Title is the only main roster title that has eluded The Celtic Warrior's grasp.

The Irish-born star claimed that it's no secret that he's been after the IC Title for a while, when interviewed on a recent edition of The SmackDown Lowdown. The Celtic Warrior also said that he's been "short-changed" in his pursuits so far.

“It’s the one title that I haven’t won, right? That’s what you’re gonna say, isn’t it? Because it’s no secret, right? I’ve been shouting it from the rooftops for the last couple of years. In my time here in WWE the one title that has eluded me to this time is the Intercontinental Championship. I have done everything to put myself in its path, but every time I was shortchanged, every time I was passed by." [H/T Fightful]

He then stated that he would defeat Gunther in their encounter at Clash at the Castle and become the "first-ever Ultimate Grand Slam Champion."

"I am going to defeat you [Gunther] for the Intercontinental Championship, and not just to become a Grand Slam champion. No fella, you are going to be involved in history, in WWE history, when I become the first ever Ultimate Grand Slam Champion."

Sheamus sent a further warning to Gunther

During his promo on SmackDown Lowdown, Sheamus also made reference to the red dragon emblazoned on the Welsh flag after name-dropping the Celtic nation. He then stated that he would drag Gunther to the "belly of the Red Dragon."

"Well, I’m telling you, fella, in Cardiff, Wales, at Clash at the Castle, I am going to drag you [Gunther] into the belly of the Red Dragon."

Sheamus will battle Gunther at WWE Clash at the Castle on September 3. British viewers will be able to watch the show at no extra cost on BT Sport 2.

