Sheamus puts out a bizarre series of tweets following a tense segment on SmackDown

Sheamus has been enjoying a late-career resurgence for a while now. Since late 2020, The Celtic Warrior has had incredible matches - a feat he is expected to repeat at Clash at the Castle. Following his segment on SmackDown, Sheamus put out a series of bizarre tweets.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, the former Royal Rumble winner had a tense segment with Intercontinental Champion Gunther - one that saw him have a face-to-face. Ludwig Kaiser got into a brawl with Ridge Holland and Butch as the show moved on.

On Twitter, not too long after his segment, Sheamus put out three tweets with the message "Banger after Banger". He copy-pasted it and posted it two more times, perhaps to signal the high-quality matches that he has had in WWE.

Sheamus @WWESheamus Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger. Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger.

No doubt, even past his prime, the multi-time world champion has put on several great matches. His mini-series with Drew McIntyre this year was the perfect example of that.

Sheamus is looking to become a Grand Slam Champion

The Irish star has essentially accomplished everything he could in the realm of WWE. The only two achievements that he hasn't had is headlining WrestleMania and becoming the Intercontinental Champion.

This one championship is what separates him from being a highly-accomplished star to a full-fledged Grand Slam Champion. It will be interesting to see how things play out in Cardiff between him and Gunther.

It's certainly going to be a hard-hitting bout - one that is practically guaranteed to entertain the fans. The Celtic Warrior will have to take immense punishment from the Champion to reach Grand Slam Glory.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see what happens when Gunther and The Celtic Warrior collide at Clash at the Castle 2022

What are your thoughts on Sheamus' tweets? Sound off in the comments below!

Vince Russo believes that WWE should break a 14-year tradition with blood for the Intercontinental Title match.

Guess who wants Vince McMahon to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. Click here to find out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali