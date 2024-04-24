Sheamus puts a target on current champion's back following WWE return

Sheamus has revealed his goals in WWE following his return to RAW. The Celtic Warrior was absent for several months following his loss to Edge, now known as Adam Copeland in AEW, on the August 18 edition of SmackDown last year.

The Celtic Warrior confronted Drew McIntyre last night on WWE RAW and said that he has become obsessed with CM Punk. Drew McIntyre then watched on from the ringside area as the veteran picked up a victory over Shinsuke Nakamura.

Sheamus was then interviewed backstage on RAW Talk, and he shared that he wants to go after the Intercontinental Championship. It is the only title the 46-year-old has not captured in his career.

"The King of the Ring tournament is coming up. I won it back in 2010, which was awesome and part of my accolades. And the Intercontinental Championship? It's so close, just within reach. It's the one title I need to complete the set. So my main priority since returning? The Intercontinental Championship. I'm enjoying the ride, the fans are great, and I'm just having a blast," he said. [H/T: Ringside News]

Former WWE writer takes a shot at Sheamus

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has criticized the Irish star and The Judgment Day's Finn Balor following this week's episode of WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo discussed Finn Balor and Sheamus. Russo claimed Sheamus' time was over and added that he doesn't believe Balor brings anything to the table.

"Athletes have a shelf life and after their shelf life, they retire. They become commentators or they get a bench job managing a team. Bro, Sheamus' time is over, it's over bro. As far as I'm concerned, Finn Balor brings nothing to the table, absolutely nothing bro. They keep putting these guys on TV year after year after year. The Sheamus' and Finn Balors, they never drew a dime. Yeah bro, they're good little hands as Dutch Mantell would say. They're good little workers. Bro, there's a billion good little workers out there," he said. [From 06:51 onwards]

Sami Zayn defeated Gunther to capture the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania and was attacked by Bronson Reed last night on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see if Sheamus challenges Zayn for the title in the weeks ahead.