Sheamus to reach major milestone in WWE soon

Former WWE Champion Sheamus is about to celebrate his 13th anniversary with the company at the end of the month.

Sheamus debuted on WWE television on the June 30, 2009 episode of ECW. Since then, he's been WWE Champion on multiple occasions and is an Intercontinental Championship win away from becoming what he calls the "first-ever Ultimate Grand Slam Champion."

Despite the accolades and long tenure in WWE, he feels he's still got plenty left in the tank. The Celtic Warrior recently sat down with the Five Count Radio show to discuss his feelings regarding his upcoming career milestone:

"I feel like I have 13 years left in me to be honest. I’m still having fun, mate, I’m still enjoying what I do, I still love being out in front of a live crowd and knocking the s*** out of my opponents, but yeah, I’m having fun. As long as I’m having fun... doing what [I] want to do, mate, you want to go as long as you possibly can, you know? And that’s what I’m doing.” (H/T: 411mania.com)

You can check out the full interview below.

Sheamus reflects on the "Thunderdome Era" of WWE

Be it as a smiling good guy or a mohawk-sporting villain, the Celtic Warrior has always done his best to connect with fans. Without a live audience during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, that became increasingly more difficult to do.

While the advent of the Thunderdome (which projected live images of fans watching from home on LED displays in the arena stands) certainly helped, the former WWE Champion felt a sense of relief once the fans returned in person.

Speaking to Five Count Radio, the former WWE Champion gave his thoughts on the pandemic era and performing in the Thunderdome:

"[I]t feels like the ThunderDome... era has been a bit of a blur, but I’m excited, man. Looking at a live crowd, the adrenaline and energy you can pull from them is incredible and it’s just a lot of fun for us, you know? [It was] hard, but we made it work. [It's] hard when you’re in there with just a bunch of video screens around you... You gotta bring intensity on your own. Who would have thought that I’d be wrestling in front of no people for a year and a half?” (H/T: 411mania.com)

Sheamus @WWESheamus 2 years ago today, i gave more than any man ever gave to this sport. #salty 2 years ago today, i gave more than any man ever gave to this sport. #salty https://t.co/wFjbPH4viG

Sheamus is currently on the WWE SmackDown brand, where he is aligned with Ridge Holland and Butch (formerly known as Pete Dunne) in a stable known as The Brawling Brutes.

Where do you think The Celtic Warrior's career stands in WWE history? Do you think he'll go into the WWE Hall of Fame? Share your thoughts in the comments.

