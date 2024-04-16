Sheamus reacts to online criticism following his return to WWE RAW

WWE had a pleasant surprise in store for fans as Sheamus made his in-ring return to the promotion after eight months away. Today, The Celtic Warrior reacted to the online criticism he received following his first appearance for the company in 2024.

The Celtic Warrior was away for months due to a shoulder injury following his match against Edge on Friday Night SmackDown last year. A lot has changed in the promotion during Sheamus' absence. However, the former World Heavyweight Champion returned to Monday Night RAW last night.

Following his appearance on the red brand, fans noticed that his physique had changed a bit since the last time he was inside the square circle. Today, Sheamus reacted to the online criticism he received for his appearance following his win over Ivar on Monday Night RAW.

"I’m just big boned 🤫"

Expand Tweet

The former United States Champion had a cheeky reply to his fans regarding the issue. However, it is completely natural and normal for a change in the star's appearance to occur following the surgery. It will be interesting to see if he goes after the Intercontinental Championship on the red brand.

Sheamus returned to WWE RAW with his popular theme

There's been a trend recently in the company of superstars getting new themes, and fans have expressed their disappointment at a lot of them. Def Rebel's recent work has upset fans, as many popular themes were remixed and the WWE Universe was not a fan of them.

A few years ago, Sheamus received a new theme when he founded The Brawling Brutes. The theme was often used by the trio, and the Celtic Warrior's second theme (Hellfire) was only used for the star's solo entrance.

However, the WWE Universe wanted Sheamus to return with his original theme song, which he used during his first run with the promotion. Last night, the former World Champion returned to his old theme song.

Expand Tweet

Written In My Face made a grand return, along with Hellfire as the opening intro for the former United States Champion. The new mashup was well-received compared to the other remixes.

What are your thoughts on Sheamus? Sound off!

