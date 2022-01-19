"You're gonna make me tear up" - Sheamus reacts to heartfelt praise from Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels recently had words of acclaim for Sheamus, as he acknowledged the latter as someone who has rightfully attained a veteran status backstage in WWE.

The Celtic Warrior signed with Vince McMahon's company back in 2007. Aside from the various titles he has won since then, Sheamus has gradually become one of the most hardworking talents in the promotion.

During the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, Michaels praised the multi-time world champion for his backstage efforts to help younger stars.

"(...)You're one of those leaders out there," said Michaels. "Because you were a wonderful young man coming in the door, and it's great to see all the success that you've had and that you're continuing to pass it on. That's honestly a huge sign of respect from me to you because you've earned it, young man."

The Celtic Warrior gained fame on WWE television toward the tail end of Shawn Michaels' full-time wrestling career. As a result, Sheamus received significant advice from the two-time Hall of Famer when he was a newbie in the sports entertainment world.

The Irish superstar reacted to Michaels' heartfelt praise during The Bump and thanked him for his kind words.

"You're gonna make me tear up, Shawn, you know what I mean? You're gonna make me tear up on TV," said Sheamus. "I appreciate it, man. Seriously, the amount of knowledge you passed on to me when I was just a greenhorn and everything, and just watching you guys in the ring — I just learned so much."

The current WWE Superstar added that while he misses the days when legends like Michaels and Triple H were always in the locker room, he tries his best to pass on the knowledge he received to others.

Did Sheamus and Shawn Michaels ever cross paths in the ring?

While both men were briefly active on WWE's main roster simultaneously, they never had a match together on television.

However, the two stars had five six-man tag team bouts against each other at untelevised live events back in March 2010. During these encounters, The Celtic Warrior always emerged on the losing end against D-Generation X (Michaels & Triple H) and John Cena.

Shortly after that series of matches, Sheamus had two singles bouts against Michaels' tag team partner, Triple H at WrestleMania and Extreme Rules.

