Sheamus receives a message on social media from WWE Superstar who called him out during Monday Night RAW

On this week's WWE RAW, Sheamus was put on notice by Ludwig Kaiser. Taking to social media, the Imperium member once again warned The Celtic Warrior after sending a two-word message.

In the aftermath of WrestleMania XL, Sheamus returned to WWE television. He defeated Ivar in his highly anticipated return match but lost to Gunther in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament.

During a backstage promo on RAW, Kaiser, who is stablemates with Gunther in Imperium, warned Sheamus. The 33-year-old also teased a future clash against the Irishman. Taking to Instagram, he posted a clip of the same promo.

"Remember Sheamus? The guy who used to love to fight—the guy who used to let his fists do the talking for him. The last time Sheamus used his fist, he used it to pound down on the keyboard of his computer at home. Because it turns out that your legendary Celtic Warrior is nothing but a keyboard warrior. So, let me tell you the absolute truth about Sheamus here. His career is going two ways from here: either he is going to stay at home and protect his legacy, or he is actually gonna dare to come back just for Ludwig Kaiser to put him down," said Kaiser.

Sheamus doesn't want another match against WWE Superstar Gunther

Sheamus and Gunther have crossed paths on multiple occasions in WWE. At the 2022 Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event, The Ring General was taken to his limits by The Celtic Warrior. However, the Austrian superstar prevailed in the end.

The two arch-rivals reignited their rivalry on Monday Night RAW earlier this month, with Gunther again emerging victorious. Following Sheamus' latest defeat to Gunther, he took to social media to explain why he doesn't want to share the ring with the latter for the fourth time. He wrote:

"There ain't gonna be quadrilogy, so 3-0 is the final tally. I am done. Some will argue he [Gunther] tapped, he used a weapon, he had outside interference, ok? give him bragging rights, I fought fair and with honor. Those who cheat to win are only fooling themselves and the dim-witted!"

Following his victory over Sheamus, The Ring General defeated Kofi Kingston in the second round of the King of the Ring tournament. The Imperium leader defeated Jey Uso on the latest edition of RAW to book his place in the final. The former Intercontinental Champion will face the winner of Randy Orton vs. Tama Tonga in the final of the King of the Ring.