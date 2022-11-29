Sheamus references viral video with a warning to WWE Universe

WWE Superstar Sheamus seemingly took notice of his signature move being used in real life as he sent out a warning to wrestling fans.

A video recently went viral on social media that showcased two people fighting on a paved area next to a street. In the video, one man counters a flying kick from his attacker with a move that was reminiscent of Sheamus' White Noise maneuver.

The video caught the attention of the Celtic Warrior, who urged the WWE Universe to maintain caution and not try to perform the moves that take place in the squared circle.

"Please, do not try this at home," tweeted Sheamus.

Sheamus was on the losing end of his match at WWE Survivor Series

Sheamus challenged The Bloodline's position in WWE as he teamed up with Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns' faction at Survivor Series. The two groups collided in a WarGames match where Jey Uso picked up the victory for his team.

Despite the loss, The Celtic Warrior remains one of the most popular babyfaces on the company's roster. He has delivered some amazing performances inside the squared circle over the last year, with his most notable matches coming against Gunther.

The 44-year-old's career has seen a resurgence after his hard-hitting bout against The Ring General at Clash at the Castle. Many fans even want to see the Great White take on Roman Reigns for the world title.

Sheamus recently opened up about his series of entertaining matches. The Celtic Warrior mentioned that he thought his WWE career was going to be over at one point, and therefore he is now more motivated than ever.

"I knew I had more to prove, and I came back and [thought] what have I got to lose? I thought my career was gonna be over and I got a second chance. Every time I get in that ring, it’s a blessing. It’s an opportunity to show everybody what I can do because that literally could be my last time in the ring. I don’t wanna go out that way, I don’t wanna go out in a way where it’s something lackluster."

It will be interesting to see how the Celtic Warrior responds to a disappointing loss at Survivor Series. The SmackDown star hasn't faced Roman Reigns in a singles match for quite some time and a potential bout between the two could be a 'banger.'

