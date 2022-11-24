Sheamus reveals why he treats every WWE match like it's WrestleMania

Sheamus recently revealed that he thought his WWE career was going to be over at one point, and now he treats every match like it is WrestleMania.

The Celtic Warrior will be teaming up with Ridge Holland, Butch, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens this Saturday night to battle The Bloodline in a WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series. The Bloodline brutally attacked Sheamus last month, but the Irish wrestler has returned for revenge.

Speaking with SHAK Wrestling to promote this weekend's Premium Live Event, Sheamus said he doesn't take his time in the ring for granted:

"I knew I had more to prove, and I came back and [thought] what have I got to lose? I thought my career was gonna be over and I got a second chance. Every time I get in that ring, it’s a blessing. It’s an opportunity to show everybody what I can do because that literally could be my last time in the ring. I don’t wanna go out that way, I don’t wanna go out in a way where it’s something lackluster."

The 44-year-old added that it is DNA to put on a banger of a match, and he treats every opportunity like it is WrestleMania:

"So my mentality is to treat every match as possible, given the time and given the segment and given where it is, but try and make every match you do like a WrestleMania moment or a WrestleMania match. I can’t go out there and half-a** anything. It’s just not in my DNA. I wanna go out there and put on banger after banger after banger. I wanna raise everybody."[H/T: Fightful]

Sheamus puts on another banger on WWE RAW

Kevin Owens kicked off this week's edition of WWE RAW, but he was not alone as his WarGames teammates made their way to the ring through the crowd. The Judgment Day soon interrupted them, leading to a six-man tag team match on the red brand.

The Brawling Brutes defeated Judgment Day in the match, and Sheamus took to Twitter to boast about delivering another banger of a match.

Sheamus @WWESheamus Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger. Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger after Banger.

Sami Zayn has already guaranteed a victory for The Bloodline this Saturday. It will be interesting to see which team emerges victorious at WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

Do you think Sheamus should challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship down the line? Let us know in the comments section below.

