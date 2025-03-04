Sheamus reveals impressive body transformation amid WWE absence

Sheamus cemented his spot in WWE long ago. At 47, the Irish star works hard to stay in shape and runs his own fitness YouTube Channel called 'Celtic Warrior Workouts.' Amid another hiatus, the former King of the Ring has just updated fans with his upgraded physique.

Ad

The Celtic Warrior has only wrestled three matches this year amid frustration with WWE officials. After defeating Ludwig Kaiser on RAW in mid-January, Sheamus failed to dethrone Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker on January 25 at Saturday Night's Main Event. He then entered the Royal Rumble for the 11th time as the ninth entrant but was eliminated by Roman Reigns with zero eliminations of his own. The 2012 Rumble winner has not been seen since.

Ad

Trending

Sheamus began the carnivore diet just over one month ago. WWE currently bills the 47-year-old at 267 pounds and 6-foot-3 inches tall, but is working hard to improve his physique. The veteran took to Instagram today with a Week Five diet update.

"Can’t carnivore without Kerrygold! week 5 adding salmon & asparagus [fist emoji]," Sheamus wrote with the photos below.

Ad

WWE has had Sheamus continue to chase the Intercontinental Championship as of late, fueling rumors of an eventual reign. The title currently held by Bron Breakker is the one main singles championship the Irishman hasn't won in his career.

Sheamus teases workout with new WWE champion

Sheamus is set to release another episode of his hit YouTube series, Celtic Warrior Workouts. Sheamus and two others will feature a partner workout this week.

Ad

The Great White took to Instagram with a teaser for this week's CWW episode. Many believe his caption refers to Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, who dethroned Rhea Ripley of the Women's World Championship on RAW.

"Can ya guess? Partner workout on CWW tomorrow.. hint: a new champ [thinking emoji] Sub NOW.. link bio," Sheamus wrote.

Celtic Warrior Workouts launched in October 2017 and, as of now, has 1.08 million subscribers with 543 videos and 169,433,704 video views. Top past guests include John Cena, Charlotte, Batista, and Edge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.