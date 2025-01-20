Sheamus says 44-year-old athlete is "still one of the greatest"

Sheamus continues to steal the show at every opportunity he gets on WWE's weekly televised shows. Ahead of his upcoming title shot at Saturday Night's Main Event, he reflected on one of the high points of his illustrious career, which he shared with Claudio Castagnoli.

The man known as Cesaro in WWE is "still one of the greatest," according to the Irishman. The Celtic Warrior looked back to the time they won the RAW Tag Team Championship from The New Day at Roadblock: End of the Line in 2016.

This match was especially notable as it was the end of The New Day's record-setting reign in the tag team division. It ended when Cesaro tricked Kofi Kingston as the legal man, only for Sheamus to fall onto the former WWE Champion and roll him up for the pinfall victory.

In an interview with Robbie Fox on My Mom's Basement, Sheamus praised Claudio Castagnoli, who now wrestles for AEW. The 44-year-old left WWE in February 2022 after failing to reach an agreement with the company when his contract expired. The Irishman revealed the finish of their iconic tag team title contest at Roadblock was Claudio's idea:

"That was Cesaro. That was a 100% Claudio Castagnoli. Yeah, that's his mind. Still one of the greatest. And I was like, 'Man, you want my fat a** to jump onto Kofi [Kingston]. But it was unbelievable. That was just Claudio, man. He's unbelievable to work with. He's one of the reasons — at that stage of my career, he just totally reinvigorated me. He gave me my passion. He brought it back to where it should be," Sheamus said. [From 9:59 to 10:28]

Sheamus discusses his future in WWE as an in-ring competitor

For Sheamus, it is not a matter of hanging up at a specific number but how far he can go. He emphasized his love for wrestling.

In an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, The Celtic Warrior revealed that his wife reminds him of his age, but he does not mind so long as he can perform at a high level. He also addressed his current five-year deal with World Wrestling Entertainment:

"Not really. Again, I just signed a new five year deal. [So that'll take you into your 50s?] Yeah, my wife reminds me all the time, 52. Listen, I'll go till the wheels fall off me. Could do it until physically I can't do it anymore. I love what I do," he said.

After defeating Ludwig Kaiser last week, Sheamus will face Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25. Will things work out this time for The Celtic Warrior?

