WWE will test Bron Breakker's potential in upcoming title defense, says 41-year-old WWE name

WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker has taken a backseat on Monday Night RAW lately, but the show is getting premium treatment with its move to Netflix. Several major names have worked the red brand shows, and perhaps the company wants to know if Bron Breakker can hang with the best. Sam Roberts believes that is what they will discover at Saturday Nigth's Main Event.

On January 25, Saturday Night's Main Event will feature The Dog in action as he puts his Intercontinental Title on the line against Sheamus.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts discussed the upcoming title contest. He noted how the Irishman is the highlight of the night on every show he is part of since his return to the ring in April 2024. Although the former WWE Champion does need a win here, a loss here would not even remotely affect him:

"The goal is, for people tuning in to Saturday Night's Main Event, to see what Sheamus is capable of right now, and how much potential there is in Bron Breakker. I think Bron wins, and Sheamus once again loses nothing," Sam Roberts predicted. [From 31:50 to 32:06]

Sheamus has been after the Intercontinental Championship for several years now. Most recently, he attempted to win the gold on RAW and at Survivor Series: WarGames in November, where he was pinned by Bron Breakker in a Triple Threat Match also featuring Ludwig Kaiser.

Is Bron Breakker a future World Champion in WWE? CM Punk thinks so

Bron Breakker got the approval of CM Punk when The Best in the World spoke highly of him after he captured his first singles title at SummerSlam last year.

In an interview during the Fanatics Fest NYC, Punk noted how Breakker is "dangerous" because he has Steiner blood running through his veins. He acknowledged the pressure the 27-year-old has at this stage in his career but added the IC Champion will succeed if he continues to keep up the grind:

"I think he’s dangerous because he’s a Steiner. The future looks bright as long as he can navigate the water and deal with all the pressure. Everybody looks at him and says the same thing, ‘Bonafide future world champion and superstar.’ That’s a lot to deal with when you’re young and first starting out. He has a good head on his shoulders. I predict good things for him."

As seen above, another prominent match on the card of Saturday Night's Main Event is World Heavyweight Champion Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the title. Jim Cornette openly admitted that he does not want to see Uso win the red brand's top belt right off the gate in the wake of the new year.

