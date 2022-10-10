Sheamus names WWE star who "has an incredible mind" for pro wrestling like Edge

WWE Superstar Sheamus has praised his faction member Butch for having an "incredible mind" for the pro wrestling business.

Sheamus is the leader of The Brawling Brutes faction in WWE, which consists of Butch (fka Pete Dunne) and Ridge Holland. Butch signed a contract with the company in 2016 and is a former NXT United Kingdom Champion and NXT Tag Team Champion.

In an interview with David Shoemaker for Ringer's podcast following this weekend's Extreme Rules show, Sheamus compared Butch's dedication and passion for the pro wrestling business to Hall of Famer Edge.

"When I came up here, I remember we had a 4-Way; it was me, Cena, Randy, and Edge. I just remember John going, 'Edge's got a great mind. Don't worry about that. Edge is like a great mind.' Well, I'll tell you what, man, no disrespect to Edge, but this fella right here, Butch has an incredible mind for the business that I've never ever come across before. He eats, sleeps, and breathes what we do, and it shows when he's in that ring," said Sheamus. [H/T Fightful]

The former WWE Champion also praised the third member of The Brawling Brutes, Ridge Holland, calling him the powerhouse of the group.

The Brawling Brutes picked up a huge win at WWE Extreme Rules

The Brawling Brutes faced off against Imperium, the faction consisting of Gunther, Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser, on Saturday in a Good Old-Fashioned Donnybrook match at Extreme Rules.

The six-man tag team match kicked off the show and the SmackDown stars put on quite a show for the vociferous Philadelphia crowd.

As expected, the six men were at their brutal best, landing vicious blows on each other. The Brawling Brutes won the physical contest after Sheamus landed his trademark Brogue kick to secure the victory.

