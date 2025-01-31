Sheamus says WWE star will never remember the best week of his life

Sheamus has taken to social media to send a message to Pat McAfee, telling him that he'll never remember the best week in Dublin. They went on a trip to the former WWE Champion's home country.

The Celtic Warrior recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, where both stars reflected on their trip and spoke about having a fun time. The former NFL punter told the RAW star that the NFL is going to take a game to Ireland, that there'll also be College Football there, and that Sheamus is to thank for all of it. McAfee also went with his crew, and he said he had a great time.

Pat McAfee shared the clip on X and wrote that they should return to Dublin for a full week. Sheamus responded to the tweet and told him it would be the best week he'd never remember.

"The best week you'll never remember... step up Paddy boy," he wrote.

Sheamus recently heaped praise on WWE star Ludwig Kaiser

The Celtic Warrior and Ludwig Kaiser have faced each other multiple times in WWE. The wrestling veteran won their last televised match, which took place on the January 13 episode of RAW.

During an interview on WWE Deutschland, Sheamus spoke candidly about his former rival.

"Let's talk about Ludwig [Kaiser], right? So, Ludwig was known to the WWE Universe as the tag team and then obviously as the announcer to Gunther, holding his coat and all that. And then, look what's happened over the last six months: we've had that physical match. He may not be the biggest guy in the room, but he's tough, man. He's tough as they come. He can take a beating, and he can give it as well. He's shown how tough and physical he is," he said.

The former world champion recently challenged Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship but was unsuccessful. It'll be interesting to see whether he'll win the belt before he retires.

