Sheamus sends a four-word message to Gunther after big announcement

Former WWE Champion Sheamus recently took to social media to send a message to Gunther after he announced the arrival of his first baby.

The clash between the two titans has been one of the most hard-hitting rivalries in recent memory. The Celtic Warrior and The Ring General brought a different level of brutal physicality and raw intensity that culminated and left fans roaring at the 2022 Clash of the Castle, with the 36-year-old star retaining his Intercontinental Championship.

Taking to Twitter on December 28, The Imperium leader shared the heartwarming news with a picture of himself, his wife Jinny, and their precious newborn.

The proud father radiated happiness as he held his tiny champion close, and the image instantly melted the hearts of wrestling fans everywhere.

The WWE Universe welcomed Gunther's son with open arms. Congratulations flooded in from all corners, including a heartfelt four-word message from former rival Sheamus.

It's a beautiful reminder that even after epic battles, respect and love run deep in the ring. The 45-year-old stated, "Good man! Congratulations!" (translated from Irish)

"Maith an fear! Comhghairdeas! 🥳," Celtic Warrior wrote.

WWE star Ivar teased going after Gunther's IC title in 2024

In an interesting turn of events, WWE asked fans on Twitter to make bold predictions heading into the new year, 2024.

One fan predicted that Ivar of The Viking Raiders would win the Intercontinental Championship in the coming years, and The Ring General should watch his back.

The 39-year-old WWE Superstar reposted the tweet and teased potentially going after Gunther's IC title.

Only time will tell if The Viking Raiders member lays his hands on The Imperium leader after the two men get back in the ring on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

