"It’s ok to miss me man" - Sheamus sends hilarious message to fellow WWE Superstar

Sheamus and Happy Corbin have been at each other's throats on social media recently.

The Celtic Warrior has made it known over the past few weeks about how many banger matches he has had in 2022. This is something that hasn't sat well with Happy Corbin as he believes that the former world champion is simply pandering to the WWE Universe.

After an extensive back-and-forth between the two SmackDown superstars, The Celtic Warrior got in the last word with a hilarious tweet. Tweeting out:

"@BaronCorbinWWE It's ok to miss me man. If you need to talk, just pick up that phone... I won't answer of course, but I will look at that missed call fondly."

What did Happy Corbin say to Sheamus to get this hilarious response?

While Happy Corbin got some good jabs on Sheamus recently, he ultimately lost the Twitter war. But what exactly was Corbin's last response before The Celtic Warrior got the last word?

It was Corbin giving the leader of The Brawling Brutes some "friendly advice" by telling him that if The Celtic Warrior was as good as he thinks he is, he wouldn't have to tell everyone about it over and over again. Tweeting out:

"That would be a good one iiiiifffff I was the one tweeting about how good my matches are everyday! Just some friendly advice..... if you are that good people would tell you, you wouldn't have to tell them .. Repeatedly."

