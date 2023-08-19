Sheamus sends a message to Edge after SmackDown; shares backstage photos with the WWE Hall of Famer

Sheamus recently took to social media to send a message to Edge following their match on WWE SmackDown. He also shared backstage photos of the two of them after their bout.

The Celtic Warrior agreed to face The Rated-R Superstar on the blue brand in his hometown of Toronto after the latter challenged him to a match last week. The 49-year-old revealed that The Brawling Brutes member helped him get back into the ring after he was sidelined for nine years.

He celebrated his 25th anniversary with WWE on Friday Night SmackDown this week. This was the last match on his contract, and he walked out victorious.

After the match, Sheamus took to Twitter to send a few photos of himself and Edge celebrating backstage after the show. In the caption, the former wrote that they had a pint and said their goodnights and thank yous.

"A Canadian & an Irishman had a brawl that would make a banshee bawl.. what then? They had a pint of Guinness and said good night & thank you all. #ThankYouEdge #Edge25," wrote Sheamus.

Edge sent a message to the WWE Universe after SmackDown went off the air

The Rated-R Superstar has been a part of the wrestling business for many years. He's one of the most decorated champions in the company's history. He has headlined many events and shared the ring with countless legends.

There are ongoing speculations on the internet as to whether Edge's match on SmackDown was his last. It was the final bout in his current contract with WWE.

After SmackDown ended, he cut a promo in front of the fans where he stated:

"What I can say... is this is my last time in front of you all."

No matter what happens next, Edge will still be regarded as a legend, and it was a huge blessing for the fans to see him have another run in WWE.

What do you think is next for Edge? Sound off in the comments below!

