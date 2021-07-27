"NO title shot for you" - Sheamus sends a message to WWE RAW Superstar

Last night on RAW, Sheamus competed in a WWE United States Championship contender's match against Damian Priest. Priest picked up the win over The Celtic Warrior after he connected with his finisher, planting Sheamus right on his nose.

As a result, the former NXT star won an opportunity to challenge Sheamus for the United States Championship. However, during the match, The Celtic Warrior's protective mask came off after getting struck by a leaping heel kick from Priest. The momentum of the bout shifted after that spot, which resulted in a loss for Sheamus.

Following the match, the WWE United States Champion was visibly selling his nose injury and was furious over the defeat. Just moments ago, Sheamus took to Twitter to address his most recent bout on RAW.

He is now making a case, in character, for the Archer of Infamy to be stripped of the title shot. Nonetheless, there is no official word as of yet on whether or not the title match is taking place.

"Smile Damo. Smart move removing my medically required protective mask. Re-broken face means NO title shot for you." - Sheamus tweeted.

Smile Damo 🤡 Smart move removing my medically required protective mask.. Re-broken face means NO title shot for you.. #gobshite #dublinsmile #andstill pic.twitter.com/a2u2uMtjL9 — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) July 27, 2021

Sheamus suffered a legitimate nose injury last month in a match against Humberto Carrillo on WWE RAW. During the bout, Humberto connected with a stiff forearm shot right on The Celtic Warrior's nose.

Sheamus began bleeding profusely from the nose but was able to muster up enough strength to make it through the match.

He underwent surgery and has since been sporting a medically required mask that protects his nose from direct contact.

Sheamus has been the WWE United States Champion for over 100 days

Sheamus with the United States Championship

Sheamus won the WWE United States Championship after defeating Riddle at WrestleMania earlier this year. This came as a sort of reward for The Celtic Warrior after a spell of outstanding matches during the "pandemic era" of WWE.

Sheamus has been one of the most protected members of the RAW roster in recent months, which is why his recent loss came across as a newsworthy moment.

It will be intriguing to see if the United States Champion can capitalize on the momentum he has gained over the last few months. Do you think Priest will dethrone Sheamus anytime soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Kartik Arry