Sheamus sends message to WWE Universe ahead of big match tonight on SmackDown

Sheamus sent a message to the WWE Universe before his match against Sami Zayn to kick off tonight's edition of SmackDown.

The Bloodline brutally attacked The Celtic Warrior on the October 21st edition of the blue brand. Sheamus attempted to get his revenge over a month later at WWE Survivor Series WarGames but it was not meant to be.

Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens battled The Bloodline in the Men's WarGames match at the premium live event last Saturday. The Celtic Warrior didn't factor into the match that much and wasn't a part of the finish. Sami Zayn hit Kevin Owens with a low blow and Jey Uso followed it up with a Frog Splash to pick up the victory for The Bloodline.

Ahead of tonight's match, Sheamus took to Twitter to guarantee another "banger" for WWE fans tonight on SmackDown.

"Banger incoming… do not adjust your set..," tweeted Sheamus.

Sheamus on why he treats every WWE match like it is WrestleMania

Sheamus has had a remarkable career in WWE and has been delivering banger after banger to wrestling fans for years.

Speaking with Shak Wrestling, The Celtic Warrior disclosed that he treats every match like it is WrestleMania because his career has almost ended before and he will no longer take his time in the ring for granted.

"I knew I had more to prove, and I came back and [thought] what have I got to lose? I thought my career was gonna be over and I got a second chance. Every time I get in that ring, it’s a blessing. It’s an opportunity to show everybody what I can do because that literally could be my last time in the ring. I don’t wanna go out that way, I don’t wanna go out in a way where it’s something lackluster." [H/T: Fightful]

The 44-year-old came close to winning the Intercontinental Championship from Gunther at Clash at the Castle. Only time will tell when Sheamus gets another title shot in the company.

