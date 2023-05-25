Sheamus sends warning to current champion ahead of their match on WWE SmackDown

Sheamus issued a warning to Austin Theory ahead of their title match on WWE SmackDown this Friday.

The United States Champion complained last week about not being in the finals of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament. He also called out Sheamus, who interrupted his promo.

The Celtic Warrior proceeded to hit the Brogue Kick on Theory for a mic drop moment. He will officially challenge for the United States Championship on Friday.

Ahead of their matchup on SmackDown, The Great White joined WWE's The Bump to discuss his actions against the US Champ. He explained that somebody needed to shut Theory up while giving some praise to him as well for his accomplishments at such a young age.

"I just kind of decided to let my talking happen in the ring. He's done a lot, he's done a lot in a short amount of time. He's the youngest-ever United States Champion. He's very impressive in the ring, he can do a lot of stuff that I could probably never do. He's very athletic, but he's brash, he's cocky. ... He's got a lot of talent, a lot of potential, but there's a long road ahead of him. Short-term, he's done great, but he’s about to go from a boy to a man when he steps in there with me. (h/t Fightful)

Sheamus wanted to have another shot at the Intercontinental Championship but knew it would be hard with Gunther on Raw. Austin Theory has been United States Champion for a while now, while The Celtic Warrior last held it two years ago.

Sheamus watched his stablemates lose to Pretty Deadly last week

Elton Prince and Kit Wilson, collectively known as Pretty Deadly, made their main roster debut on SmackDown last week. They faced off against Ridge Holland and Butch of the Brawling Brutes, with Sheamus watching from the sidelines in the commentary booth.

Holland and Butch dominated the match, but Pretty Deadly found a way to get the victory. The Celtic Warrior rushed to the ring after the match, with Prince and Wilson hightailing to the back to celebrate their win.

With how things ended in the match between Pretty Deadly and the Brawling Brutes, their feud might just be starting to take shape.

Do you think Sheamus will beat up Austin Theory? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

