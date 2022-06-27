Sheamus issues a statement following his appearance at NASCAR 

Sheamus posed with different celebrities after his appearance as the honorary starter for the NASCAR Ally 400 race in Nashville, Tennessee.

Although the Irishman recently appeared last Friday on SmackDown, he was still able to make time to present at different events. On June 26, Sunday, the WWE Superstar was seen waving the flag to officially begin NASCAR's Ally 400 race.

Following the event, the Celtic Warrior posed with notable names from the race. He posted a photo with Kane Brown, the grand marshal for the event. Besides this, he also posed with drivers Kyle Busch, Corey LaJoie, and more.

"The fella had an amazing day at @NashvilleSuperS for @NASCAR Cup Series 👊"

Check out their photos here:

The SmackDown Superstar joined the list of The Bella Twins and Lacey Evans, who recently made racing-related appearances. In previous events, the three women appeared on separate occasions to act as Grand Marshals for different NASCAR races.

WWE fans have entertaining reactions following Sheamus' appearance

After the WWE talent's appearance at the event, fans noted his physique and pointed out how much of a fan he was. They noted how often he is present at such races. Check out their reactions below:

Benjamin Burnley Enjoyer @D1scla1merII Sheamus has GOT to be a NASCAR fan. Feels like dude is at every race. Sheamus has GOT to be a NASCAR fan. Feels like dude is at every race.

Allie @AllieMarie904 @WWESheamus @NashvilleSuperS @NASCAR Good, I'm glad! You work so hard week in and week out, you deserve to have some fun and to relax!! @WWESheamus @NashvilleSuperS @NASCAR Good, I'm glad! You work so hard week in and week out, you deserve to have some fun and to relax!!

Now that Sheamus has finished his duties for the racing world, it's safe to assume that he will be putting his focus back in the ring. Especially since he has the likes of Drew McIntyre to worry about.

The latest SmackDown episode saw both men pairing up to protect their spot for Money in the Bank, this was because they both got disqualified in their qualifying matches.

Fortunately, both superstars were able to put their differences aside during their bout with The Usos. After successfully defeating the undisputed tag team champions, they secured their spot for the upcoming event in July.

