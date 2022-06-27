[Watch] Sheamus serves as Honorary Starter for NASCAR race in Nashville

WWE Superstar Sheamus served as the "Honorary Starter" for a NASCAR race today in Nashville.

The Celtic Warrior appeared at NASCAR Ally 400 today in Nashville, Tennessee. WWE will be returning to Music City for SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium on July 30th.

He appeared today at Nashville Superspeedway and waved the flag to begin the race. Nashville Superspeedway President Erik Moses told the Tennessean earlier this month that he's excited for the WWE star to appear at the event.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming Sheamus and his legion of fans to Nashville Superspeedway for our race weekend. Sheamus’ athletic feats have earned him a well-earned worldwide following. We can’t wait for him to experience #NASHCAR in all its glory and feel the thrill of waving the green flag from the flag stand later this month!” h/t to the Tennessean

Sheamus on how the Brogue Kick can be used in NASCAR

The former WWE Champion recently joined NBC Sports to promote being the honorary starter for the race. He said that he believes that there is a huge crossover between NASCAR and WWE in terms of the fans.

He added that he's been a part of several NASCAR events and complimented the organization on how they've treated him. He was asked what move NASCAR drivers should have in their arsenal in case a fight breaks out on the track. Naturally, he suggested his finishing move:

"It goes without question mate, the Brogue Kick. As soon as they step up, you hit them with that Brogue Kick, you know what I mean? They won't stand a bleeding chance... you catch them with that Brogue Kick, it's over," - said Sheamus. [3:50 - 4:30]

The Celtic Warrior and Drew McIntyre qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match on this past Friday's episode of SmackDown. They defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos to earn their way into the match.

