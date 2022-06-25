"Don't think it hurt anybody" – WWE Veteran liked what Drew McIntyre and Sheamus did to end SmackDown (Exclusive)

The most recent SmackDown episode featured a stacked tag team main event that saw Drew McIntyre & Sheamus team up to face The Usos.

McIntyre & Sheamus put their differences aside to compete together, and Dutch Mantell enjoyed the action-packed main event, as he revealed on this week's Smack Talk.

The former WWE Champions showcased great in-ring chemistry, working together to pick up a massive win over the reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Mantell stated that Sheamus & McIntyre being on the same page wasn't wrong from a booking standpoint.

The WWE legend added that the SmackDown main event was one of the best bouts on tonight's show:

"The last match, I liked the finish because they got all your players, they got all of them together, and it wasn't a bad finish," said Dutch Mantell. "I kind of liked the finish because then McIntyre and Sheamus kind of got back into it a little bit when they worked together. I don't think it hurt anybody. I don't think it was bad; I think it was one of the better matches on the show." (from 29:15 to 29:46)

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will wrestle in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match

The storyline unfolding on the blue brand has seen The Usos trying to stop all credible challengers from coming close to Roman Reigns.

Amongst the talents on the SmackDown roster, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre are, on paper, massive threats to The Tribal Chief's historic reign.

McIntyre and Sheamus will get an opportunity to capture the lucrative Money in the Bank briefcase on July 2. The real-life best friends qualified for the match after their hard-hitting qualifying bout ended in a double disqualification.

In addition to Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, the upcoming Money in the Bank contest will feature Seth Rollins, Omos, Sami Zayn, and two other undisclosed participants.

