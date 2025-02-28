Sheamus shares '4-week update' amid WWE hiatus

The Celtic Warrior Sheamus turned 47 last January and is still in top condition. Sheamus had been delivering banger-after-banger matches weekly on RAW for the better part of last year against guys like Bron Breaker, Pete Dunne, and Ludwig Kaiser. He recently provided an update amidst his WWE hiatus on Instagram.

The former United States Champion last appeared on WWE programming when he took part in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. He entered the match at #9 and was eliminated by Roman Reigns. The Celtic Warrior provided an update about himself by posting on his Instagram handle.

"4 weeks Carnivore Diet progress… it’s just meat n eggs after meat n eggs after #beastmode #bravechange," said Sheamus via Instagram.

The Irish star hasn't been on WWE TV since the Royal Rumble. However, there have been rumors of him returning before WrestleMania to set up a match against Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship. Fans can't wait to see him come back and deliver bangers on RAW.

Sheamus shared an update on his physique

The Former King of the Ring winner has been chasing the Intercontinental Championship for a long time now. He tried to win the title when Gunther was champion but failed. He also faced Bron Breakker multiple times for the title last year but lost all of those matches. He hopes to win the IC Title and become a grand slam champion.

The Celtic Warrior was last seen at the Royal Rumble event. Amidst his absence from competition, he took to X/Twitter to provide an update on his physique.

Fans want the Irish star to return soon and challenge Bron Breakker at WrestleMania. However, his absence has concerned many fans, and new potential challengers for Breakker are starting to appear. Fans are eagerly waiting for the Celtic Warrior to return and challenge Breakker at WrestleMania.

