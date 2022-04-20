"Lost Butch" - Sheamus shares the last known sighting of his tag team partner

Sheamus has confirmed that his Fight Night stablemate Butch is once again missing.

On Sunday afternoon, WWE implied on social media that Butch (the former Pete Dunne) has once again disappeared. Ridge Holland commented on the tweet with some eyeball emojis but didn't confirm that Butch had once again escaped the watchful eye of Holland and The Celtic Warrior.

The former multi-time champion took to social media earlier today to confirm that Butch has gone missing and asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact WWE.

"Lost Butch. Last seen tied to a forklift. Responds violently to New Day. If seen contact #SmackDown c/o @WWE," Sheamus tweeted.

You can check out the tweet below:

Sheamus @WWESheamus Lost Butch. Last seen tied to a forklift. Responds violently to New Day. If seen contact #SmackDown c/o @WWE Lost Butch. Last seen tied to a forklift. Responds violently to New Day. If seen contact #SmackDown c/o @WWE. https://t.co/gyGwVgkGyS

Is Sheamus the key to getting Pete Dunne over as Butch?

The change from NXT Pete Dunne to main roster Butch has been met with a lot of pushback from the WWE Universe. But if anyone has the chance to make something like this work, it's probably Sheamus.

The Celtic Warrior has been involved in various storylines during his last decade in WWE. Some notable examples being his time with Cesaro and the League of Nations. He has time and time again managed to make these stories work to his advantage and come out on the other end as a bigger star.

For Butch to be aligned with the former WWE Champion, it gives him a chance for this gimmick to succeed where it might have otherwise failed if he was paired up with anyone else. With the Celtic Warrior's experience and ability to go over, things could get entertaining in the weeks to come.

Sheamus @WWESheamus “He called us The Eastie Boys” “He called us The Eastie Boys” https://t.co/gqa2iRvAxB

Butch signed a new contract with WWE in the second half of 2021, securing him as part of the company for the foreseeable future. This will give the WWE Universe ample time to see whether the former NXT UK Champion can become a star alongside The Celtic Warrior.

What do you make of this current storyline involving Butch? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Mark Henry names the future of wrestling in an interview with Sportskeeda. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you enjoying the Butch character? Yes No 10 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha