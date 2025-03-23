Sheamus sheds light on his WWE status for WrestleMania 41

Sheamus is one of the longest-tenured active superstars in WWE today. The Celtic Warrior hasn’t competed on television since Royal Rumble 2025. The 47-year-old superstar was pursuing the Intercontinental Championship for a long time. However, the veteran's recent booking in the Stamford-based promotion has arguably been lackluster, leaving fans worried about his WrestleMania status.

The Celtic Warrior recently shed light on his status for WrestleMania 41. World Wrestling Entertainment's roster is currently in Europe, delivering several live events and weekly TV shows. Meanwhile, the 47-year-old superstar shared a picture of himself in his wrestling gear, flaunting his shredded physique.

Sheamus tweeted that his Road to WrestleMania 41 would begin with his match against Bron Breakker in Belfast. He promised to deliver a "banger" and claimed that Breakker wouldn't leave Ireland as the Intercontinental Champion.

The Irish superstar seemingly wants to enter The Show of Shows as the Intercontinental Champion.

“Belfast.. my Road to Wrestlemania starts TONIGHT. Bron Breakker will not leave MY COUNTRY with the IC Title. Are you ready for a BANGER??” he wrote.

WWE Superstar Sheamus spoke about gaining weight

Last year, upon his return, Sheamus seemed "overweight" to many viewers. Recently, he surprised fans with his impressive physical transformation, showcasing the work he has put in ahead of WrestleMania 41.

On Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the Irishman revealed that he wanted to transform his physique before WrestleMania XL. However, he lost motivation after he didn't get to face Gunther for the Intercontinental Title at The Showcase of the Immortals.

"I was pushing that match with Gunther at 'Mania, and it just didn’t happen. So I was really hoping to end the trilogy on that note, and then that didn’t happen. So I just kind of lost a bit of motivation. I was full-on speed towards that. And then once I heard it, once that was kiboshed, yeah, I was like, you know, whatever. So then I just kind of took the foot off the gas, probably drank too many Guinness, enjoy myself too much," Sheamus said.

With The Show of Shows inching closer, it will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has something in store for The Celtic Warrior.

