Sheamus shows the scars received because of an ambush by a 30-year-old WWE Superstar; declares war

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW saw Sheamus, Ludwig Kaiser, and Braun Strowman compete in a Triple Threat Match. The three superstars were competing to advance in the Intercontinental Championship No.1 Contender's tournament. However, just when The Celtic Warrior was about to win, a 30-year-old WWE Superstar ambushed him.

Pete Dunne is involved in a bitter and personal feud with the former WWE Champion. The Bruiserweight has been constantly attacking him with a shillelagh during his matches and even during backstage segments. This time, Dunne’s interference cost the Irish star his match, which was eventually won by Strowman.

Following this, The Celtic Warrior shared an image of his bruised back on X/Twitter, showing a big red welt from the hit. Moreover, he also declared war against Pete Dunne.

"What he doesn’t realise is... Irish retribution is a completely different thing. #petesdone this is war."

You can check out Sheamus' original tweet here.

Interestingly, the shillelagh is an Irish weapon and thus, Sheamus talking about an Irish retribution means he is very serious. Notably, The Bruiserweight also shared an image via his official X/Twitter account, showing that his shillelagh broke due to the impact on Sheamus' back.

Dunne has already qualified for the next round of the Intercontinental Championship No.1 Contender’s tournament with The Celtic Warrior staying put during his match. However, the Irishman will probably go after him, something that has not fared well for Pete in the past.

Sheamus declares himself as the founder of a new era in WWE

Sheamus has been a strong veteran presence on the RAW brand for a long time. While the 46-year-old star is not in his prime anymore, he is playing his role perfectly in the locker room and is loved by the WWE Universe for it.

The crowd especially loves to cheer for his 10 Beats of the Bodhran move, where he delivers a "banger after banger" on his opponent's chest. Owing to this popularity and fan support, The Celtic Warrior has declared himself as the founder of "The Banger Era."

"The originator, the instigator, and the custodian of The Banger Era™ #BangerAfterBanger," Sheamus shared.

Check out his Instagram post below:

The Irish star also recently presented some variations in the 10 Beats of the Bodhran. He delivered 20 beats on the chest of Pete Dunne, and instead of the ropes, Sheamus used the announce table to deliver the beats on the chest of Bronson Reed.

The Banger Era's founder has already defeated The Bruiserweight despite an injury due to the Shillelagh. It would be interesting to see if the 30-year-old star can overcome The Celtic Warrior now that the latter has declared war on him.

