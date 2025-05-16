Sheamus taunts Grayson Waller ahead of "certified banger" on WWE RAW

WWE RAW will present its go-home build for Saturday Night's Main Event 39 on Monday. Sheamus is focused on brawling his way back to the top and is determined to get there with nothing but certified bangers. After a recent victory over Austin Theory, he's gearing up for another first-time-ever encounter.

The Celtic Warrior is having a bit of fun with the A-Town Down Under debacle. The tension between Waller and Theory has gone back and forth for more than one year now, and the drama led to Sheamus vs. Theory for the third time on TV. Sheamus went 1-2 against The Now on last week's RAW after The Arrogant Aussie tricked Theory into being his replacement. This week's RAW saw Theory arrange Waller vs. Sheamus for next Monday's RAW as the tension heats up.

Sheamus is really excited about Monday's RAW in The Emerald City. The 47-year-old veteran took to X to taunt Waller ahead of their red brand showdown. Sheamus also promised another certified banger for the WWE Universe.

"REALLY looking forward to Monday Night Raw, working on my Kangaroo Jumps, Koala Climbs & Wombat Waddles.. i just hope @GraysonWWE’s is getting his full 8 hours [sleeping face emoji] and not losing any beauty sleep. This will be a certified… [bang]’er," Sheamus wrote.

RAW will mark the first-ever Sheamus vs. Waller match. The two did share the ring in the 25-man Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam 2023. Towards the end, Sheamus eliminated Waller, but LA Knight later tossed Sheamus for the win.

WWE RAW updated lineup for Monday

WWE will return to Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC, for Monday's live RAW. Below is the updated lineup:

Sheamus vs. Grayson Waller Penta and AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh Non-Title: World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker Money In the Bank qualifying matches to be announced

RAW will feature the red brand's go-home build for Saturday Night's Main Event 39 in Tampa, FL. The go-home SmackDown will air the night before SNME from the EnMarket Arena in Savannah, GA.

