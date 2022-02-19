Sheamus teases split with partner on WWE SmackDown

Ever since Ridge Holland was drafted to SmackDown last October, he's been "mentored" by Sheamus. After several matches against both Ricochet and Cesaro, however, it appears that the partnership might be coming to an end.

During this week's SmackDown, Sheamus faced Ricochet with Holland at ringside. At one point in the match, Holland got up on the ring apron.

Sheamus told him to get down. Shortly after that interaction, Ricochet picked up a win over the Celtic Warrior.

After the loss to Ricochet, Holland got in the ring and tried to console his mentor. Sheamus, however, simply pushed Holland to the ground. He was angry with the youngster and teased that their days together could be numbered.

Holland and Sheamus could have different paths on SmackDown in 2022

Sheamus has teamed up with stars before, most notably with Cesaro as The Bar. The two won several tag team championships together before going their separate ways.

Holland started to get a push in NXT before suffering an unfortunate injury. After the injury, he briefly returned to NXT but was immediately drafted to SmackDown.

He was paired with Sheamus after the 2021 Draft. WWE often pairs young stars with experienced ones stars for several reasons. It could mean big things are in the future for the younger star. It also means there is a built-in feud between the two stars whenever it is needed.

Holland has the size and physique that the Chairman of WWE likes in his top stars. The British superstar could be a future champion and win major titles in the future.

For now, he appears to be headed for a feud against Sheamus. At this point in their careers, Sheamus is on the downswing. Holland, on the other hand, is the star that could be on the rise.

