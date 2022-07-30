Sheamus' three-word response to botch on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Sheamus reacted to a major botch that took place on SmackDown during his match against Drew McIntyre.

The Celtic Warrior collided with The Scotsman in a Donnybrook match to determine the #1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Numerous Scottish and Irish flags were on display around the ring. The Irish flag, however, was positioned the wrong way around, effectively making it an Ivory Coast flag.

The SmackDown Superstar took to Twitter to share his reaction to the aforementioned slip-up:

"dual nationality lads"

You can check out Sheamus' post by clicking here.

Sheamus had high praise for Drew McIntyre after their match on WWE SmackDown

Drew McIntyre and The Celtic Warrior share one of the most fierce rivalries in the pro wrestling world. The duo have battled against each other on numerous occasions in the past and are by no means done with each other.

The recent match on SmackDown was a brutal one, with both men taking each other to their limits. The bout was chaotic and saw both men use weapons of all types. Sheamus' stablemates, Butch and Ridge Holland, also interfered in the match.

The Celtic Warrior's second Brogue Kick attempt was countered into a powerbomb through a table by Drew, who followed that up with a Claymore to win the match. The Scotsman will now face the winner of the WWE SummerSlam main event at Clash at the Castle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

While Sheamus was on the losing end of the historic bout, he praised his rival for an excellent display. Taking to Twitter after the match, he stated that Drew did some good damage.

The duo started their pro wrestling journey together in Europe and have amazing chemistry with each other. It's hard to say when their paths will collide again in the future, but surely it's bound to be another nail-biting contest.

A Hall of Famer told us Drew McIntyre wouldn't have succeeded during the Attitude Era. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far