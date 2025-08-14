Sheamus Transformed His WWE Appearance Without Permission, Infuriating Vince McMahon

Sheamus has worked for WWE since 2007. In a recent interview, The Celtic Warrior recalled how he once made Vince McMahon mad after changing his appearance without informing the former Chairman.

Ad

In 2015, Sheamus returned on the post-WrestleMania 31 episode of RAW after a five-month absence. The Irishman stunned fans with his new mohawk and braided beard look, prompting loud chants of "You look stupid!" in the crowd.

Sheamus revealed on Insight with Chris Van Vliet that McMahon was "p****d" that he failed to receive permission before altering his hairstyle:

"The great thing about that was I p****d the brass off on that one because I didn't ask for permission. I just did it, you know? Because I think I'd been off with an injury, and I felt stagnant. I'd done that babyface run and people had turned on me, and I was just like, 'I need something different and cool,' so I did it, and Vince was p****d big time because I didn't tell him I was doing it." [7:07 – 7:39]

Ad

Trending

These wrestlers angered WWE management! Check what happened next

Ad

For marketing reasons, WWE stars are required to let higher-ups know before making drastic changes to their appearance. Rusev, for example, was once punished for getting a haircut.

Sheamus expected WWE fans to like his mohawk

Although he became a bad guy upon his return, Sheamus thought fans would appreciate the commitment he made to his new villainous on-screen persona. Instead, the audience made fun of him and repeatedly chanted during his matches.

Ad

While he was surprised by the reaction, Sheamus enjoyed the back-and-forth interactions he had with the crowd during that time:

"I was going out. I'm going, 'I look bada**, man.' People are gonna be like, 'Wow, this guy looks cool, man,' you know what I mean? And I walked out, and all of a sudden some b******s in the audience started a 'You look stupid!' chant, and that was it, dude, that was it. It just carried across the whole arena. I was like, 'This is not what I was expecting this to go.' It was not the reaction I thought I was gonna get. But it was great, I leaned into it, and it was class. It was fun." [8:05 – 8:39]

One of the biggest moments of the 47-year-old's career occurred during his 2015 heel run. At Survivor Series that year, he successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Roman Reigns to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More