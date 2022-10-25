5 WWE superstars who got into trouble for changing their appearance

Several WWE Superstars have changed their looks over the years to fit their characters or to distinguish them from other co-workers. For example, the Stamford-based company once ordered Dolph Ziggler to cut his hair to look more serious. Natalya also gave up her blonde look in the early days of her WWE career to distinguish herself from Beth Phoenix.

However, a few other superstars got in trouble for changing their looks without permission. One such superstar received a phone call from Vince McMahon after dying her hair red. Meanwhile, another wrestler was fined after cutting his hair.

Here are five WWE superstars who got into trouble for changing their appearance.

#5. Lana

In 2013, Lana (aka CJ Perry) signed with WWE. Over the next few years, The Ravishing One appeared on television with blonde hair. However, she once tried to change her hair color to blue, which did not sit well with the Stamford-based company.

Speaking at a virtual signing with East Coast Autograph Auctions in October 2021, Lana disclosed that she got in trouble for changing her hair color. She even received a call from former Chairman Vince McMahon.

“I wore blue hair one time. I showed up with blue…I colored my hair blue, with was like a shampoo. I was bored, probably going through an identity crisis again [laughs]. So, I dyed my hair blue and Michael Hayes walks up to me and is like, 'What are you doing?' 'I don't know, it matches my costume.' He's like, 'No, no, no. no.' I showed up with blonde hair the next day and he's like, 'Ah, you look great.' So, there you go. I also got a call from Vince McMahon about the blue hair. I'll have to be blonde forever," she said. (H/T GiveMeSport)

Lana spent nearly eight years in WWE. Nevertheless, the company released her from her contract in June 2021, citing budget cuts.

#4. Miro (aka Rusev)

Lana's husband, Miro (aka Rusev), also got in trouble for changing his looks in WWE. The 37-year-old debuted on the main roster with long hair. However, he once decided to cut his hair as an experiment.

In an interview with Talk Is Jericho, Miro disclosed that WWE was not using him on television, so he decided to experiment with his looks. Nevertheless, the company fined him for cutting his hair without permission.

"I cut my hair because I had nothing going on. They were beating me day in and day out. I was going away for shoulder surgery. I came back for one match, and they made Big Show chokeslam me four times and chokeslam me seven times, and they tried to convince me to protect my character. C'mon man. I'm not that stupid. It's ok because I love Big Show. He put me over when I needed it, so I have to put him over. Who cares? I'm not that guy. Just tell him we need 3 chokeslams and a punch, one, two, three. Great, I'll do it. They threw a big stink about my hair. They said, 'how dare you? How can you? Why didn't you ask?' Sorry, I'll ask next time," he said.

WWE released Miro from his contract in April 2020 due to budget cuts. He later joined AEW, where he is currently active.

#3 & #2. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos

After turning heel for the first time in five years, The Usos decided to change their appearance in 2016. Hence, they ditched their colorful gear and face paint for an all-black attire and white shoes.

The change of attire, however, did not impress WWE officials. Instead, it got the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions in trouble, as they revealed on the Feel The Power podcast in March 2020.

"Obviously, for the heel change, we needed to change everything, but they were saying when they had first seen us working in all black, it was like, 'you guys look too much like Roman. Don't look like Roman.' 'Man, who the hell else are we supposed to look like? We're in the same gene pool, uce.' Like, we fought to get that [face paint] off. They wanted us to keep it, but in my mind it wasn't going to work. There was no way we could get away from that. Like, we were colorful, but then we had to get completely away from that. 'They can't tell who y'all are without the face paint.' You know how that is," Jey said. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

The Usos are currently active on SmackDown. They are now members of Roman Reigns' Bloodline stable.

#1. Eva Marie

When Eva Marie signed with WWE in 2013, she had dark hair. Hence, the company ordered her to change her hair color to platinum blonde to not look like The Bella Twins. However, the 38-year-old disobeyed the company's orders and dyed her hair red.

Although then-Vice President of Talent Relations Jane Geddes liked the red hair on Eva Marie, she gave the Total Divas star a clear warning.

"This worked out well this time, but in the future, when we say something we mean it, ok? You know, we know what we're doing and that's why we're directing you. So, you know in the future you got to toe the line. It's what this is about," Geddes told Eva Marie on Total Divas. [2:45 - 2:58]

Eva Marie left WWE in August 2017. Although she returned in May 2021, the company released her from her contract in November of that same year due to budget cuts.

