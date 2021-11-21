"Nothing’s impossible" – Sheamus suggests who should captain the SmackDown Men's team at Survivors Series

WWE Superstar Sheamus has a suggestion for who should lead team SmackDown at this Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view.

This week, WWE Correspondent Megan Morant caught up with The Celtic Warrior on Talking Smack. Sheamus was elated about his win and confirmed that Ridge Holland had nothing to do with his triumphant return to SmackDown.

Sheamus boasted of his storied career in WWE and said he should have been the captain rather than having to compete for a place in the team. He declared that with the help of his friend Ridge Holland, nothing was impossible:

"I shouldn’t have even had to qualify to be on the Survivor Series team. Have you seen my resume? It's about this long, you know, with all the titles I've ever had or held and whatever they want to talk about. The truth of the matter is, I’m the diamond in the rough for this Survivor Series team on SmackDown. I should be the captain; I should be leading these men into battle to take down RAW and destroy them and crush them underneath me toe. With Ridge here, my best mate besides me, nothing’s impossible."

You can watch the full video here:

Sheamus defeated Cesaro, Ricochet, and Jinder Mahal this week on SmackDown

SmackDown needed to fill a spot on their men's Survivors Series team after Jeff Hardy beat Sami Zayn. This week, WWE booked Sheamus, Cesaro, Ricochet, and Jinder Mahal in a high-stakes Fatal Four-Way Match with the winner joining the SmackDown men's team.

To claim the victory, The Celtic Warrior hit the Brogue Kick on Cesaro after the latter was distracted by Ridge Holland. The win helped Sheamus cement his place in the SmackDown men's team alongside the likes of Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Woods, and Happy Corbin.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Do you think Team SmackDown will win the traditional 5-on-5 men's elimination tag team match at Survivor Series? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Abhinav Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the traditional 5-on-5 men's elimination tag team match at Survivor Series? Team RAW Team SmackDown 5 votes so far