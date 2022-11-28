Sheamus' popular YouTube series Celtic Warrior Workouts was was on hiatus from December 2020 until a few weeks ago. The veteran superstar has now revealed that this was due to VInce McMahon's edict on usage of third-party income streams.

The 44-year-old is the host of the popular YouTube channel, where he performs workouts with his fellow WWE Superstars. The series was apparently put on hold in 2020, until he posted a video in August this year to update fans that the series will continue. He then posted the first episode of the series in almost two years in October, teaming up with Bobby Lashley for the latter's insane workout regiment.

WWE put a ban on all third-party income streams for its superstars back in September 2020, in the middle of the pandemic. The ban stopped wrestlers from showcasing their real indentities on platforms like Twitch and YouTube, only allowing some to continue on official or partnered channels while cutting the company in on the profits.

This edict was met with heavy backlash from both inside and outside the promotion, and even led to the release of Zelina Vega. The ban has now been lifted after Vince McMahon retired from his roles in WWE.

The Celtic Warrior recently appeared on SHAK Wrestling, where he revealed why he stopped posting on YouTube.

“It just grew and grew and it was incredible [Celtic Warrior Workouts] and then, I guess the whole social media thing with TikTok — not TikTok, with Twitch and there was a couple of other things that came in so everything got put in the same blender... “So I had to stop the channel, because it was a whole umbrella of social media and third-party stuff so because I was in that mold and because I was doing it on my own," Sheamus said. [h/t WrestleTalk]

WWE Hall of Famer Edge inspired Sheamus to make a return after career-threatening injury

During the same interview, Sheamus mentioned that he was inspired by WWE Hall of Famer Edge to make an in-ring comeback after a concussion in 2019.

The Great White took part in a fatal four-way tag match at WrestleMania 35 for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. He suffered a massive concussion during the bout which kept him out of competition for months.

The former WWE Champion revealed that he visited Edge – who himself made an in-ring return after being retired due to injuries for nine years – after 'Mania 35. He saw the championships the Rated-R Superstar had won during his career, and it was the Intercontinental Championship, which Sheamus hasn't won yet, which motivated him to make a return.

"Before I came back for this run, when I got that concussion at Mania in New York, I thought my career was gonna be over. I kept doing Celtic Warrior Workouts and I was actually at Edge's house and I saw all those titles on the wall. I saw the IC title and I was like, 'I can't give up now. I'm so close to getting that final piece of the puzzle.' It motivated me to get back and come back in the best shape possible," he said.

Sheamus took on IC Champion Gunther earlier this year. Despite not winning the only title that has eluded him throughout his career, The Celtic Warrior seems to have turned over a new leaf.

