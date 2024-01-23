"Sheeeeeesh"- 35-year-old star comments on Rhea Ripley's recent photo following WWE RAW

WWE official Cathy Kelley recently commented on Rhea Ripley's picture on social media.

On tonight's episode of the red brand, Ripley and Damian Priest got involved in a heated argument as the former blamed The Archer of Infamy for picking up fights with every other wrestler in the industry. We also witnessed The Eradicator firing shots at Becky Lynch, asking her to change her plans for the WrestleMania premium live event.

Taking to social media, Ripley recently uploaded a photo of herself where she claimed to know everything.

Reacting to the same, the 35-year-old star Cathy Kelley stated how good the former looked.

"Sheeeeeesh," wrote Kelley.

Check out a screengrab of Cathy Kelley's comment below:

WWE Superstar R-Truth recently shared his thoughts on Rhea Ripley's presence in Judgment Day

WWE Superstar R-Truth recently opened up as he expressed his opinion on Rhea Ripley's presence on Judgment Day.

While speaking in an interview with Senior Editor Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Truth asserted that although he doesn't want to get involved in others' business, according to him, The Eradicator holds immense power within the heel stable.

"It's complicated... I don't wanna get all into like nobody's business or nothing like that, but you see like, she turned him against his daddy Bill. That's a big deal for him right?"

It would be exciting to witness how the tables turn for Judgment Day and Ripley in the upcoming months.

Rhea Ripley explains how a Triple H vs. Ric Flair match got her into wrestling:

