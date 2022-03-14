"Tell me where you need me to be" - Shelton Benjamin on who came up with the Shawn Michaels superkick spot

WWE RAW Superstar Shelton Benjamin has commented on who came up with the idea for him and Shawn Michaels' popular airborne superkick spot.

The Gold Standard and The Heartbreak Kid collided on the May 2, 2005, episode of Monday Night RAW. During the bout, Shelton did a top rope springboard into the ring, but Michaels countered with a Sweet Chin Music for the victory. The move received a huge pop from the crowd.

During a recent interview with Fightful, Shelton Benjamin opened up about the match, stating that facing Shawn Michaels wasn't difficult due to his past experiences with stars such as the late great Eddie Guerrero.

Benjamin added that it was WWE Producer Michael P. Hayes who approached him about taking the superkick off the top rope.

“I mean, Eddie taught me so much in the ring, on the fly. So, working with Shawn was just like… everything was coming together perfectly. The finish was bonkers. I believe it was Michael Hayes who just asked me [to do the spot], ‘Hey Shelton,’ Do you think?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah’. I remember when he asked me could I do it and I literally said, 'Tell me where you need me to be and I’ll be there.'," said Benjamin. [9:32 - 10:21]

Shelton Benjamin says Brock Lesnar asked him not to perform the 450 Splash

During the interview, Shelton Benjamin stated that his former tag team partner and roommate Brock Lesnar once asked him not to perform the 450 Splash, as he injured himself the last time he did it.

“The last time I did it I basically got injured," said Benjamin. "I banged my elbow and I actually had to have surgery on it. That’s pretty much why I took it out of the repertoire. Then, going further, there’s a lot of stuff I used to do that I just stopped doing. Believe it or not, this is advice that Brock gave me. It was very good advice. He said, ‘If you can hit it ten out of ten times, do it. If you can do it nine out of ten times, never try to do it on TV.’ So it’s just I don’t want to screw up on TV. It’s just as simple as that. I can still do a lot of stuff. I just choose not to because one—why? Two—the margin for error is greater than I want to risk," Shelton Benjamin said.

Shelton Benjamin is currently part of a tag team on Monday Night RAW alongside Cedric Alexander called The Hurt Business. It used to be a group that also involved Bobby Lashley and MVP.

