Shelton Benjamin celebrates 20 years since WWE debut with a heartfelt message

Shelton Benjamin recently celebrated 20 years since his debut in WWE, and the company has graciously presented a video compilation of his accomplishments. Shelton responded to the tribute video on Twitter, expressing his gratitude to the WWE Universe.

Shelton began his wrestling career in WWE's developmental territory Ohio Valley Wrestling, where he held the OVW Southern Tag Team Championship four times (three times with Brock Lesnar and once with Rodney Mack). In 2002, WWE promoted him to the main roster, where he formed Team Angle with Kurt Angle and Charlie Haas (and later The World's Greatest Tag Team with Charlie Haas).

Benjamin won the Intercontinental Championship three times, the United States Championship once, the WWE (RAW) Tag Team Championship three times (twice with Charlie Haas, once with Cedric Alexander), and the WWE 24/7 Championship three times during his time with the company. He left WWE in 2010, but returned in 2017.

WWE recently celebrated the occasion of two decades since the former tag team champion's SmackDown debut, to which he responded on Twitter by thanking everyone and saying that 20 years have passed but he is still ready and that there is no stopping him now.

"@WWE @WWEUniverse Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to do what I love entertain and live out my childhood dream. It has been one hell of a ride. I am thankful I am grateful I am NOT Done. Even After 20 year “Ain’t no stoppin me NOW”!!"

Shelton has been an integral part of WWE, and the former Intercontinental Champion is overjoyed to have reached this milestone in the wrestling business.

Shelton Benjamin's last match on WWE RAW was against Dominik Mysterio

Shelton Benjamin's last televised match on WWE RAW was against Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio on November 14, 2022.

The match was entertaining in its own right, with Shelton Benjamin succumbing to the young Mysterio with the help of The Judgment Day. Dominik used the iconic Frog Splash to secure the victory and gain momentum for the future.

