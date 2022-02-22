"I am so proud" - Shelton Benjamin speaks on his crowning achievement in professional wrestling

WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin recently opened up on the success of the Hurt Business and how it helped his career.

The Hurt Business was one of the most dominant factions on WWE Monday Night RAW during the pandemic era. The stable included Bobby Lashley, MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander.

The group would win gold in WWE as Benjamin and Alexander captured the RAW Tag Team Championships while Bobby Lashley was the United States Champion. Lashley also became the WWE Champion with MVP as his manager.

Shelton Benjamin was the latest guest on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin. The Hurt Business member spoke about his success with the faction and stated that it was his crowing achievement in wrestling.

Here's what Benjamin had to say about the stable:

"Well, without a doubt, I am so proud. The Hurt Business may go down as my crowning achievement in professional wrestling. When Bobby first thought of it, this is before MVP got here, and Bobby was saying, 'Yeah, we could put it together and you could be the manager.' I was sitting and thinking like that's not me." (27:32)

Shelton Benjamin recalled wanting MVP as the manager

During the show, MVP also mentioned that as Bobby Lashley was pitching the idea for the faction, he was envisioning MVP as their manager.

"I was thinking from the presentation, and the way he was describing it, I was like, 'That's not me, that's MVP.' MVP likes suits, I hate suits. MVP is a slick talker. I'm not a slick talker. I like to have fun and yell and everything. Talking is not my strongest suit," Shelton added. (28:21)

Benjamin stated that the idea first struck him after the 2020 Royal Rumble at San Antonio, TX when MVP made an appearance at the Rumble match.

When using a quote from this article, please credit Out of Character with Ryan Satin and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

