Shelton Benjamin dedicates RAW Tag Team Championship win to Shad Gaspard

Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business shared a heartwarming post via Instagram, dedicating RAW Tag Team Championship win at TLC to his friend, the late Shad Gaspard. With the win, Shelton Benjamin is now a three-time WWE Tag Team Champion.

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business challenged Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the RAW Tag Team Championship at TLC. The end of the match saw Alexander hit the Lumbar Check on Kingston for the win.

After the show, Shelton Benjamin shared a post on Instagram in honor of his late friend Shad Gaspard. Benjamin dedicated his championship win to his close friend Gaspard, who tragically passed away back in May this year after a fatal swimming accident at Venice Beach.

Shelton Benjamin's posted a picture of himself and Shad along with another picture showing his newly acquired RAW Tag Team Title and his wristband, which read '4 S.G', which stands for 'For Shad Gaspard'.

Shelton Benjamin and Shad Gaspard grew close during their time in WWE

Shelton Benjamin and Shad Gaspard have been good friends for a long time. The two friends even faced off against each other when Benjamin, who was a part of The World's Greatest Tag Team with Charlie Haas, began feuding with JTG and Shad Gaspard of Cryme Tyme. Benjamin continued to be close friends with Shad, even after their respective release from WWE.

After the news broke of Shad's passing, Shelton Benjamin was one of the many stars who paid a heartfelt tribute to the former WWE Superstar.

Shad Gaspard passed away in a swimming accident in Venice Beach after a riptide caught him and his son in May 2020. Shad asked lifeguards to first save his son before helping him out. Unfortunately, the lifeguards could not help him in time.