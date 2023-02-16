Shelton Benjamin explains longstanding real-life “heat” with current WWE superstar

Shelton Benjamin's longstanding rivalry with fellow WWE superstar Mia Yim stems from a game of Dozens.

Over the years, we've seen plenty of back and forth between Benjamin and Mia on social media as the two have mercilessly trolled each other for several years. But is there any actual heat between them?

Shelton Benjamin and Mia Yim were guests on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. Benjamin was asked about their longstanding rivalry on social media that fans have followed over the years. He revealed that it started with a game of Dozens at an independent wrestling event.

"I met Mia back in 2011. I was on hiatus from WWE, and I met her at an indie show, and she actually wrestled Mickie James," Shelton Benjamin said. "And I was very impressed by her talent. And she came off as being so nice, so sweet, so humble, and fully eager to learn. But then I got to know her, it's all a lie. She made it all up. She's a horrible person. She has zero talent. She has zero respect. Like, you know how long it took me to just to get past the fact that she was as good as she is, despite the fact that I hated her? But anyway, she didn't know how to play the dozens. So basically we started playing the dozens after a show and it started at a show. Then it went on to home. And then all of a sudden we started doing it on social media, and it's kind of taken a life of his own. So it's actually a lot of fun."

For those unfamiliar with Dozens, it's a game played between two people who insult one another back and forth until one of them gives up.

Shelton Benjamin truthfully has a lot for Mia Yim

All kidding and games aside, Shelton Benjamin and Mia Yim are very good friends in real life.

The Gold Standard made this point abundantly clear on The Bump earlier today about his fellow RAW superstar.

"So I will say this, for the people who don't get it. Mia, I love her to death, alright? It's in the contract, I have to say it," Shelton Benjamin teased. "She's an awesome person. She has so much talent, so much passion, and like said we developed a brother, sister relationship. But it's an annoying brother and annoying sister relationship, but I'm here for her for whatever she needs."

The former United States Champion is currently teaming up with Cedric Alexander. Mia recently lost a singles match against Piper Niven on this week's episode of the red brand.

What do you make of Shelton Benjamin's comments? Do you enjoy the game of Dozens that Benjamin and Yim have been playing for years on social media? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

