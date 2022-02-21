"It came down to Apollo, Ricochet, and Cedric" - WWE Superstar details how The Hurt Business was formed

WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin recently spoke about how The Hurt Business went about recruiting their members.

The Hurt Business was a dominant faction on WWE RAW that included Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander, with MVP managing the stable.

Shelton Benjamin was in conversation with Ryan Satin on this week's episode of the Out of Character podcast. He mentioned that while they were looking for a final member of The Hurt Business, three WWE Superstars were in the running. Benjamin reasoned that Cedric was the right fit for the stable because he was not being utilized correctly by the creative team.

Here's what Benjamin had to say about the selection process:

"We actually sat down and went through the list of available talent. It came down to Apollo, Ricochet, and Cedric. And at that time, big things started happening for Apollo. We felt like, I don't think Ricochet needs us. He's a star. Cedric was perfect because he was in all our opinions, underutilized and overqualified," Shelton Benjamin said. [from 32:10 onwards]

Shelton Benjamin on what made The Hurt Business successful

During the show, Benjamin mentioned that all members of the stable had each other's backs and that made them successful as a faction.

"I think a lot of what made us successful, even when we weren't wrestling, was that we looked out for each other. In backstage situations and things like that, when someone wasn't there or some people had ideas, we knew what we were trying to do. And we defended that position," Shelton added.

Benjamin mentioned that the Hurt Business was able to tell compelling storylines and not give away too much in terms of getting beaten. He pointed out that in pro wrestling, factions could be too generous or too selfish and Hurt Business found the middle ground which contributed to their success.

Edited by Prem Deshpande