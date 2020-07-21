Shelton Benjamin makes WWE history on RAW

This week's episode of RAW saw WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin involved in an interesting turn of affairs. He defeated R-Truth for the WWE 24/7 Championship and joined MVP led stable, Hurt Business. He has now aligned forces with MVP and Bobby Lashley on the red brand.

This marked the beginning of the 100th WWE 24/7 Championship reign in the promotion. Following this victory, WWE shared an interesting stat about the time taken for some of the top championships to see hundred different title reigns.

According to WWE, the WWE Championship took 47 years and two months to witness the hundredth title reign. As for the Intercontinental Championship, the title took 24 years and ten months to see its hundredth reign.

On the contrary, the WWE 24/7 Championship took one year and two months to achieve the feat. To make things interesting, it was R-truth who lost this title to make way for the historic achievement. After all, he is the most significant champion in the history of the 24/7 Title in WWE.

Time between first and 100th recognized reigns of a title:



- @WWE Championship: 47 years, 2 months

- #ICTitle: 24 years, 10 months



- 24/7 Championship: 1 year, 2 months@Sheltyb803 @RonKillings #WWERAW — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) July 21, 2020

The Hurt Business in WWE RAW

MVP has been vocal about wanting to lead his own stable. Over the last few months, we saw him trying to convince several WWE Superstars to join him and Bobby Lashley.

MVP's impact on Bobby Lashley was evident as he pushed the latter into the title picture -- something that Lashley has deserved for a long time. His match against Drew McIntyre further proved why he should be involved in championship matches more often.

The newest addition to MVP's stable is Shelton Benjamin who made his alliance clear on tonight's episode of RAW. During a backstage segment, MVP and Lashley approached R-Truth and tried to intimidate him.

They also had a referee which hinted at the fact they might be going after the 24/7 Championship. Suddenly it was Shelton Benjamin who attacked R-Truth and following the pinfall; he walked out as the 100th 24/7 Champion.

Now that MVP finally ahs a new member in his stable, it will be interesting to see how WWE will go ahead with the booking of this group.