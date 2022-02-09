Shelton Benjamin on possible match with former WWE Champion

WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin has spoken about a potential match with his old OVW tag team partner and former world champion Brock Lesnar.

Both men got signed to WWE around the same time and initially worked for one of their developmental territories, Ohio Valley Wrestling. The head booker at the time, Jim Cornette, paired the two former college roommates together, and the duo won the OVW Tag Team titles thrice.

In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc., the former Hurt Business member expressed his desire for a match against "The Beast Incarnate." Due to his history with Lesnar, Benjamin feels prepared for an in-ring confrontation.

"Of course, I want a shot, absolutely. But I think for me it is a little different because I have a very long history with Brock that proceeds WWE. So, I know what I can do against him," Benjamin said.

Randy Orton Fan @_RandyOrtonFan_ @Sheltyb803 @BrockLesnar You know what I wouldn’t mind seeing Shelton Benjamin and Brock Lesnar Win Tag Team Gold on Raw or SD together just a random thought @WWE You know what I wouldn’t mind seeing Shelton Benjamin and Brock Lesnar Win Tag Team Gold on Raw or SD together just a random thought @WWE @Sheltyb803 @BrockLesnar https://t.co/MR69o0RSc9

Benjamin's former Hurt Business stablemate, Bobby Lashley, recently defeated Lesnar to win the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble 2022.

Shelton Benjamin on WWE signing athletes outside professional wrestling

Though Benjamin is known for his career in professional wrestling, it was his amateur wrestling prowess that got him signed to WWE.

As an athlete who was signed to a developmental deal and broken into the business by WWE, Shelton has had his say on the company's recent decision to train more of its future stars in this way.

"If you bring in athletes, you’re going to get great talent, great matches, great performances. I kind of have mixed feelings on only focusing on that. Because again, there’s a lot of great talent out there that I think deserves a shot. So to say we are going to focus primarily on this product type vs. this I have mixed feelings about that," Shelton added.

Not only did Shelton use himself, but Chad Gable, Bobby Lashley, and Brock Lesnar as positive examples of the method.

Shelton J. Benjamin @Sheltyb803 Thank you to the #wweuniverse & pro wrestling fans worldwide. 2021 has been challenging to say the least. Your praise & criticism have all played a role in helping me thru. love or hate me, If I brought any joy to your life then mission accomplished. See you next year Thank you to the #wweuniverse & pro wrestling fans worldwide. 2021 has been challenging to say the least. Your praise & criticism have all played a role in helping me thru. love or hate me, If I brought any joy to your life then mission accomplished. See you next year https://t.co/G0G85Zgy5W

