"Of course" - Shelton Benjamin on reuniting with former WWE Tag Team Champion

Shelton Benjamin wants to get the World's Greatest Tag Team back together.

Benjamin recently sat down with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc. to discuss all things WWE. While speaking about the return of Charlie Haas to professional wrestling, Benjamin revealed that Haas is still one of his best friends and would love to reform the World's Greatest Tag Team in the future.

"Of course. Charlie is one of my best friends; he’s one of my brothers," Shelton Benjamin said. "While he disappeared from the public eye, me and him have always been in contact and have been very, very close. So the desire to be able to work together again, of course, that has never gone away. So if the opportunity presents itself, I would love to team with Charlie again, and you know, wreck shop and be the World’s Greatest Tag Team again and take on the world."

Shelton Benjamin would love to have a run as WWE Champion

While Benjamin has a guaranteed future as a tag team wrestler, he's not ready to give up on having a big singles run quite yet. Stating that he would love to capture the WWE Championship before his career is said and done.

"I still want to go hard, I still want to compete against the best," Shelton Benjamin said. "There’s a lot of newer talent that I haven’t had the chance to work with, like Damian Priest. I had small run-ins with Ricochet, and Apollo Crews, there’s just a lot of guys that I still want to work with. But ultimately, just like every other Superstar should be trying to do. I want the one thing that has alluded me, the WWE Championship."

