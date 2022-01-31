Shelton Benjamin reacts to being left out of the 2022 Royal Rumble match

Shelton Benjamin has expressed his disappointment at not being a part of the Men's Royal Rumble match.

The former Team Angle member is a three-time Intercontinental Champion and a one-time United States Champion. Before joining the WWE, he was an amateur wrestling standout and trained with Brock Lesnar at the University of Minnesota.

Shelton Benjamin, who is currently signed under RAW, recently posted photos with Rhea Ripley, Booker T, and Kurt Angle on Instagram. He professed in the caption that he was "bummed" not to be performing in the Royal Rumble match. However, he also appeared to be in a cheerful mood in the photos he posted. He wrote:

"I’m bummed I didn’t get to compete the the Royal Rumble. However I did get a photo with @rhearipley_wwe & two Hall of famers @bookertfivex & @therealkurtangle so I’m calling it a Win! It’s true it’s true it’s true it’s true it’s true, it’s a trap."

Has Shelton Benjamin been on TV?

While Benjamin is still under contract with WWE, he has not had a consistent presence on television lately.

The former Team Angle member appeared frequently on TV before WrestleMania 37 as part of Bobby Lashley's Hurt Business faction. However, the run did come to an end in 2021 and according to a report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, higher-ups had not planned a way forward for Benjamin and Cedric Alexander which led to their absence.

The faction did have a brief reunion, supporting Lashley against the New Day in September 2021. Early in 2022, however, Benjamin and Alexander went on to ambush their former stablemate after Lashley seemingly dismissed them.

